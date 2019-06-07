WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey in Huntsville for Aerojet Rocketdyne ceremony

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is visiting Huntsville today as Aerojet Rocketdyne holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the grand opening of its Advanced Manufacturing Facility here.
This is part of the company’s ongoing expansion in Huntsville.
In 2017 Aerojet Rocketdyne announced plans to expand in Huntsville and since then has grown their local workforce from 70 to more than 400.
Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers.
