WATCH: Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Eula Sammons Battle, Huntsville’s first lady

Family and friends are gathering this morning to say goodbye and celebrate the life of Eula Sammons Battle, Huntsville’s first lady.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announced his wife’s passing on Tuesday. Click HERE to read more about Mrs. Battle’s incredible life and contributions to our community.

A funeral service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. today. This will be followed by a private burial service.

You can watch the service when it begins above, and HERE.

Speakers at the funeral service are expected to include the Rev. Charles Gattis.

The Battle Family is allowing the funeral service to be streamed online and on WAAY 31 so coronavirus social distancing protocols can be upheld in the church and all who want to attend the service virtually may do so.

Those who wish to do so may make memorial contributions to Free 2 Teach, 3054 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Suite F, Huntsville, AL 35801 (https://www.free-2-teach.org) or Trinity United Methodist Church, 607 Airport Road SW, Huntsville, AL 35802.