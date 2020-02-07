WATCH: Democratic presidential candidate debate in New Hampshire

Clear
The debate airs at 7 p.m. on WAAY 31

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

ABC News and WAAY 31 are bringing you the final debate among the Democratic presidential candidates before the New Hampshire primary.

The debate airs at 7 p.m. on WAAY 31, and you can also watch it online below.

Here is the podium order for the candidates, from left to right as you will see them: Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer.

The will be moderated by ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis, WMUR-TV political director Adam Sexton and WMUR-TV news anchor Monica Hernandez.

