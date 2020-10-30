WATCH: Decatur police share video of man wanted for convenience store robbery

Decatur police are asking the public to come forward with information that may help in catching a man accused of robbing a convenience store.

The department says the incident happened on Oct. 25 at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the Wally World on Point Mallard Drive Southeast. They say a while male entered the business demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount.

Courtesy of Decatur police Courtesy of Decatur police

Police shared surveillance video of the robbery, which you can watch above. If you have any information, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.