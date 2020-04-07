Clear

WATCH: Decatur officials answer public’s questions about digital safety

Officials in the city of Decatur took questions on Tuesday about digital safety.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 3:02 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 3:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

City of Decatur officials took questions from the public Tuesday afternoon about digital safety.

We heard from Mayor Tab Bowling, Police Chief Nate Allen and Decatur Fire & Rescue Division Chief Tracy Thornton.

You can watch the town hall meeting below:

