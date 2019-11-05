WATCH: Cigarettes, cash stolen from Limestone County grocery store

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about suspects who broke into Bethel Grocery on Highway 251 early Monday morning.
The department says the suspects took cigarettes and cash. If you have information, you’re asked to call 256-232-0111.
