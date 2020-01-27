Photo Gallery 4 Images
Authorities held a press conference Monday about a fire that killed eight people and destroyed 35 boats.
The fire happened Monday morning at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.
Right now, the cause remains under investigation.
You can find the latest about the fire here. We've posted photos of the fire and the damage it caused here.
Related Content
- WATCH: Authorities discuss deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock
- 8 people killed, 35 boats destroyed in fire at Scottsboro boat dock
- Photos show damage from deadly fire at Jackson County boat dock
- Fire damages Scottsboro Krystal restaurant
- Scottsboro judge submits resignation
- Earthquake reported near Scottsboro
- Apartment fire kills three in Scottsboro
- Scottsboro business fire ruled as arson
- Woman arrested in Scottsboro hotel
- Replicas of Columbus' ships dock in Florence
Scroll for more content...