WATCH: Authorities discuss deadly fire at Scottsboro boat dock

Authorities held a press conference about Monday morning's deadly fire.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 12:31 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:32 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Authorities held a press conference Monday about a fire that killed eight people and destroyed 35 boats.

The fire happened Monday morning at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

Right now, the cause remains under investigation.

You can find the latest about the fire here. We've posted photos of the fire and the damage it caused here

