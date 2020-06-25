WATCH: Athens father and airman surprises kids after nine-month deployment

Two kids in Athens got a special treat on Thursday when their father surprised them with his return home from deployment.

Staff Sgt. Tim Naylor serves in the U.S. Air Force. He was originally supposed to be deployed for six months, but it ended up being nine months.

The Naylor Family (Credit: Felicia Grimme) The Naylor Family (Credit: Felicia Grimme)

He and his wife, Lindsay Naylor, along with Kona Ice of Decatur and Athens, set up the surprise for their kids, Adalynn and TJ.

A Kona Ice truck showed up to their home Thursday morning, and their father stepped out! You can watch the reunion above.