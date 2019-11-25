WATCH: Armed suspect robs Limestone County grocery store

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect who robbed a grocery store at gunpoint.

The department says an armed individual went to B&K Grocery on Brownsferry Road Saturday night.

Security footage captured the suspect with a white bandana around his face and possibly sunglasses over his eyes. The picture shows him wearing a black jacket and grey pants with black patches over the knees.

The department also posted a vehicle of interest, which appears to be a white sedan.

If you have information about the case, call Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.

Read our original story on the robbery here.