WATCH: Armed suspect robs Limestone County grocery store

A surveillance video still image of the suspect accused of robbing B&K Grocery in the Reid community in Limestone County on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Posted: Nov 25, 2019 3:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying a suspect who robbed a grocery store at gunpoint. 

The department says an armed individual went to B&K Grocery on Brownsferry Road Saturday night.

Security footage captured the suspect with a white bandana around his face and possibly sunglasses over his eyes. The picture shows him wearing a black jacket and grey pants with black patches over the knees.

The department also posted a vehicle of interest, which appears to be a white sedan.

If you have information about the case, call Investigator Durden at 256-232-0111.

