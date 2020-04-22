WATCH Alabama players in the 2020 NFL Draft on WAAY 31!

Photo Gallery 1 Images
WAAY 31 is your home to watch the NFL Draft!
We’ll be bringing you 15 hours of coverage over Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Stay with us to learn when stars from the Alabama Crimson Tide will be picked and which NFL teams will be lucky enough to get them!
Here’s when you can watch on WAAY 31:
7 to 10:30 p.m. THURSDAY
6 to 10:30 p.m. FRIDAY
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. SATURDAY
Need a refresher on the players? Check out the video spotlights above for Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr., Henry Ruggs III, Xavier McKinney, Trevon Diggs and Anfernee Jennings.
