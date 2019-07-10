Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday will keynote the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s Alabama Update.
Ivey will update attendees on the 2019 Legislative Session and discuss other priorities for the state.
Related Content
- WATCH: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce
- Read: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural speech
- Gov. Kay Ivey dismisses health record issue
- Gov. Kay Ivey responds to gay accusations
- Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce board elects new chair
- Huntsville, Rainsville companies receive trade awards from Gov. Kay Ivey
- Aerojet Rocketdyne hosts Gov. Kay Ivey for Huntsville expansion celebration
- Will Gov. Kay Ivey sign Alabama’s abortion ban bill?
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs chemical castration bill
- Kay Ivey elected Governor of Alabama
Scroll for more content...