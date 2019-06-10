WATCH: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in Huntsville for UAH Innovation Center opening

Join Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and UAH President Robert Altenkirch as the university officially opens the Invention to Innovation Center.
The center is a regional initiative that fosters, promotes and accelerates commercialization of technology-based ventures through incubation, co-working, mentorship, funding and strategic support.
