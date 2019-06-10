Clear
WATCH: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in Huntsville for UAH Innovation Center opening

The center is a regional initiative that fosters, promotes and accelerates commercialization of technology-based ventures through incubation, co-working, mentorship, funding and strategic support.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Join Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and UAH President Robert Altenkirch as the university officially opens the Invention to Innovation Center.

