WATCH: Aerojet Rocketdyne tests rocket motor for U.S. Air Force

Aerojet Rocketdyne says it successfully tested a large rocket motor, also known as the Missile Components Advanced Technologies Demonstration Motor, for the U.S. Air Force.

The company, which has a facility in Huntsville, completed the test under contract for the Air Force Research Laboratory. The motor is 52 inches in diameter.

“The program’s primary goal is to develop technologies to increase propulsion performance and lower manufacturing and operational costs for future applications,” the company said in a statement released on Tuesday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne says initial post-test inspection indicates all components of the motor functioned as designed.

Watch the test below: