WATCH: Aerojet Rocketdyne employee kicks off event with glorious rendition of the National Anthem

Huntsville’s Aerojet Rocketdyne may be in the space business, but it’s not every day that an employee gets to blow everyone’s socks off.
But that’s exactly what happened Friday morning at a ribbon cutting/grand opening ceremony at the company.
Prior to dignitaries like Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey offering their congratulations, Aerojet Rocketdyne employee Renee Knight came to the stage to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner,” America's national anthem
What happened next was pretty amazing. Check it out for yourself.
