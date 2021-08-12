WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Scottsboro Wildcats

New season, new coach, same ole fierce rivalry to kick off 2021 for scottsboro, when North Jackson comes to town.

"I think both teams play better that game than they do all year because it's north jackson vs scottsboro," Senior Cade Holder said.

It's Cris Bell's first season with the Wildcats, but he knows a thing or two about big games coming from Oak Mountain.

His first Scottsboro schedule not going easy on him.

After the Chiefs, its Madison Academy, then the 2019 6A champs, Oxford.

"There are not a lot of people who get to play in the games we get to play in week in and week out," Bell said.

In Bell's first year, the goal is for his team to compete against themselves.

"You know we aren't going to define success based off how many games we win and don't win, it really comes down to what we've been preaching to these kids." Bell said "Are we maximizing our potential when we go out there?"

The seniors are fully buying into Coach Bell's mission.

"What Coach Bell brings to the table is what we look for, and we love coach bell with all our heart," Senior Gavin McCrary said.

Bell said it took a special program to leave Birmingham. What the Wildcats bring to the table is a huge support system. With that, coach said anything is possible.

"I think we have an opportunity to build our program into not only one of the premiere programs in Alabama, but in the southeast," Bell said.

North Jackson at Scottsboro takes place August 20.