WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: North Jackson Chiefs

Let's meet the 2021 North Jackson football team.

North Jackson football knows exactly how they're going to compete this season.

"If you're a receiver or a tight end you're going to block like your hair is on fire," Head coach Joe Hollis Jr said. "If you wanna touch the ball, and if your on defense you're going to line up make the tackle or you're not gonna play."

Hollis took over the 4A program after the 2020 campaign.

He's been in Stevenson since 2014, but now its about installing his culture.

"He pushes us every day, he tells us you know we're going to do this and we're going to do it right," Senior Myron Walton said.

Hollis said they will play hard-nose football in 2021.

"We're just getting back to old school football, we're not doing anything special, players are like me and the coaches, we're just guys who are going to get where we are going to get by hard work and competing in everything we do," Hollis added.

You can expect guys to play both ways. Coach making it a little easier by simplifying the game for this year's squad.

"We're still going to be a physical football team, we're going to be able to run the football, throw it when we want to, and if we can do those things, we have a chance to be successful," Hollis added.

North Jackson gets this started with Scottsboro August 20.