WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Huntsville Panthers

Let's meet the 2021 Huntsville football team.

Huntsville back to work after a one win season in 2020.

Some results were decided on the field, others by Covid-19 forfeits.

"Through it taking two-three week breaks, and one of them no practice, no game, and then coming back having to play the top team in the region, I think somehwere in that our spirit was broken," Head Football Coach Mark Fleetwood, said.

Fleetwood said the Panthers have had a promising off-season.

He's especially impressed with running back Carlin Long who he said has really been a leader in the weight room.

"But I feel really good about the talent that we have in our first 22,25 28 players," Fleetwood said. "The big thing is gaining experience along the way with some of those guys."

The 2021 squad will be young. Panthers have only nine seniors, but the ninth-grade team last year went undefeated!! Fleetwood is looking to build off that momentum.

"Devlopment and the encouragement of those guys and the want to of those guys, has been really good," Fleetwood said.

Now Coach said they need to create a deep roster.

"Finding 32 players where they are ready to play and we can rotate and have some depth is the big thing going into this season that we've got to try to find," Fleetwood said.