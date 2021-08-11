WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Guntersville Wildcats

Lance Reese has led the charge at Guntersville for 30 years with the same mission.

"Anytime we take the field the expectation is to win no matter who we are playing," Reese said. "I hope that's the expectation as long as I'm the head coach."

First up is Handley for the Wildcats. The defending 4A state champs and Guntersville headline the AHSAA Kickoff Classic in Montgomery.

"Guntersville players past and present can be happy we got to play in a game like this," Reese said. "We know what it's going to take, Handley is a team with great tradition, well coached, probably one of the best running backs in the state."

The players told WAAY the first game against the Tigers will show where they need to improve.

The Wildcats won 10 games in 2020, a wildly successful year averaging more than 50 points a game.

"I think our offense and defense were separated by 100 yards at the end of the year," Reese said. "We feel like we have the ability to run or throw the football. In order to do that you have to have a great quarterback. Cole mcCarty is returning, he's a junior, he did a great job for us."

With plenty of starters returning, Coach Reese wants a longer playoff run in 2021 after losing in round two last season.

"We are going to try to look at what we did last year, anything we fell short on try to improve as well," Reese said.

Eleven wins would put Reese at the century mark! That's the big picture, but in Guntersville, the focus each week will be getting better.

"No matter if we flip on Handley film and see a bunch of prospects or see a bunch of ninth graders, we don't want to let that impact how we play," Reese said. "We are going to be the best version of Guntersville we can be and get ready to go."

Handley and Guntersville square off August 19 at 7:00 p.m.