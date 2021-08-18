WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Grissom Tigers

Grissom learned a lot last season from their first playoff appearence since 2004!

"We learned what it took to win, all the hard work we had to put it," Senior Detrick Jones said.

"You can't be a baby, when they hit first when they score a touchdown, you can't just die," Senior Jackson Bofenkemp said. "You cant get down, with your tail between your legs, you gotta bounce back."

Under new coach Rich Dutton. The Tigers are looking to build off 2020's momentum.

"Every day gotta be a good day," Jones added. "You gotta get better every day, you can't stay the say, you are either getting better or getting worse."

Bofenkemp said that's the mentality the team has to have to make a post-season run.

"If we make the playoffs we gotta play Hoover, Thompson or Hewitt, that's one of the best regions in the country."

Coach Dutton said a big key for success this year is developing the bench.

"Especially with new guidelines coming out, you don't know what this season will look like, so developing the second guy is going to be very crucial to make a run in 7A," Dutton said.

Good news for Dutton, his team has fully bought into his vision.

The Tigers get things started Thursday against Cullman."

"It's going to be great, it's going to be great this season," Jones said.