WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Collinsville Panthers

Coach Ernie Willingham said he's tickled to be back at the helm of Collinsville football, even tho he didn't exactly apply.

I guess a better way to put it, is the principal appointed him.

"Well I think you need to open it up, find somebody good hit a home run," Willingham recalled. "He said what if I can't find anybody this late? I said well call me back... press release went out that day."

The players are thrilled their ole ball coach returned.

"We've talked about how much we've missed him, I am just happy to have him back," Jordan Coker said.

It's Willingham's first time coaching Collinsville in 3A. The Panthers went 6-4 in 2020.

Coach said its a challenge to play at that level.

"We have three seniors , we have 40 kids 7-12 grade play," Willingham said.

However, he says the younger guys have stepped up, and have adapted well to the quick coaching change.

Coker thinks the days of uncertainty made the team stronger.

"I think it just made us grow closer together in the long run, with him now back and we all knew him," Coker said. "I think we are just ready to go."