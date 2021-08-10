WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Albertville Aggies

Chip English left Grissom to become an Aggie January 4.

Ever since, he's been focused on getting his players ready for kickoff.

"95 percent of their career is preparation, it's not during the game," English said. When you love the 95 percent, the other five percent will take care of itself."

After a two win season in 2020, there's no denying the team is putting in extra effort in 2021.

"A week ago when we ran 20- 100 yard sprints on a Friday afternoon when no one else in the state was working," English said. "That proves to me these guys are buying in and the ones I do have are ready to go."

Something new for Albertville this year is the extreme emphasis in the weight room.

English brought in Kai Wen to be the strength and conditioning coach.

Wen has worked at every level of college athletics, including a stint at Texas.

"You know what we're trying to do is make it as much like college as possible," English said. "What do colleges have?... a full time strength staff."

The long season requires strength and endurance. English learned real quick to put an asterisk by the Guntersville game at the end of the year, but up first.

The Aggies get Arab August 19.

"I know their stadium is going to be packed out and it will be a great atmosphere and I'm ready for it," English said.