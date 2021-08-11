WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotight: Boaz Pirates

Boaz Football is putting the not so normal 2020 season in the rearview mirror.

Kendrick Jamerson said the senior class has stepped up this off season, setting their sights on a deep playoff run.

"We're not something to mess with, we're coming out as great as we possibly can," Jamerson added.

To get a home playoff game, Boaz will need to be at the top of tough 5A region which includes Guntersville.

Coach Jeremy Sullivan said something that will help the Pirates this season is their experienced O-line.

"We've returned everybody from last year, we have a lot of seniors who have played a lot of football for us," Sullivan said.

The amount of playing time only helps the team's chemistry.

Making this year's team one of coach Sullivan's most memorable.

"A fun group to coach, they're easy to coach, one of the favorite teams I've ever had," Sullivan said.