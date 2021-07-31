WAAY's 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: Decatur Red Raiders

Let's meet the 2021 Decatur Red Raiders.

"You know what, I love this game... more than... more than anything... I really do," Decatur football coach Jere Adcock said.

Twenty-six years coaching Decatur Football, and Adcock still gets teary-eyed talking about the Red Raiders.

"I try to take the group of guys that I have and pour into them, it's a passion I have," Adcock said. "I love it, I love the game, I love what it teaches."

Senior Jacob MaCrae has bought into Adcock's program.

A four-year starter, the defensive lineman feels a shift in this year's team.

"Lot better than we were last year, little more experienced," he said. "I'm looking forward to it."

The past three years, Decatur has been a young team.

This year, the upper-classmen have plenty of playing time to build off of.

"It's a really good feeling that everybody is more confident in who they are and the team that we have this year," MaCrae said.

That didn't come without a little change.

Adcock simplified the playbook.

He said the on the field results suffered because of it in 2020, however, the entire team is more confident in their game plan.

"Definitely a stronger awareness for who we are," Adcock added.

Adcock knows what it takes to wear the Decatur Red Raider logo.

With a good off-season underway, the veteran coach is excited to rep the black and red proudly on the grid-iron this fall.

"I think we're finally getting where I wanted us to be for a long time," Adcock said.

Decatur gets things started with Russellville Aug. 19.