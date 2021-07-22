WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Sylvania Rams

Let’s meet the 2021 Sylvania Rams.

This year, the program is looking to start fresh under new head coach Tyler Vann and his five non-negotiables.

“It's energy, effort, attitude, attendance and accountability,” Vann explained.

“So that’s the five things in our program that we talk about regularly. If you don’t have any of them five things -- which require no talent -- then I feel like we’re not gonna be a good football team.”

The former Woodville coach is making the jump from 1A to 3A. His goal is to build a program that wins each day and put a product on the field the Sylvania community can be proud of.

Even in the early days of summer workouts, Vann said the work ethic of this group makes him optimistic.

“They show up every single day ready to work. They don’t ask questions. They do what they’re told and they love football so if you love football and you’re willing to work hard, good things are going to happen.”

Rams senior Sawyer Hughes said this group is ready to prove themselves.

“They've responded really well and there’s a bunch of young guys stepping up,” Hughes said of the players’ response to their new coach.

Vann plans to put together a high-scoring offense and strong defense, looking to put it to the test during their matchup with Fyffe and former Rams head coach Paul Benefield.

“If your goal is not to coach against the best to do it, then I don’t know why you’re in it if you’re not a competitor,” he said. "So I look forward to that Friday night looking across the field at coach Benefield but I promise you we’re gonna try to beat ‘em.”

The Rams have not beaten the Red Devils since 2005. They’ll have their chance to change that on Sept. 10.

Sylvania’s season begins against Saks on Aug. 20.