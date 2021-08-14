WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Russellville Golden Tigers

Let’s meet the 2021 Russellville Golden Tigers.

Fresh off a trip to the third round of the playoffs, the Golden Tigers are looking to roar back.

Head coach John Ritter has led the team to three consecutive seasons with eight wins or better. Entering his fourth year at the helm, Ritter said this is Russellville's most physical group yet. But even with a rougher group, wins and losses aren’t how they measure success.

“We talk about maximizing our potential and that’s our expectations and you know if you maximize your potential and you play at a real high level and you play extremely hard then the wins are going to take care of themselves,” Ritter said. “So we want our guys to go out there and get after it and represent what’s on that chest and that’s Russellville.”

Golden Tigers’ running back Airreon Mcculloch said this team can be as good as they want to be if they execute out on the field. Now they’re looking to showcase their physicality against a real opponent on Thursday.

"Hitting your teammates, it’s fun for the first week or so but then it kind of gets just repetitive and finally being able to go out there and compete against someone else -- just really looking forward to it,” he explained.

It's a feeling shared on the other side of the field by Russellville safety Emitt Green. The senior is ready to make some meaningful hits and show what the Golden Tigers are all about.

“I'm sure excited. I mean, I feel like we’ve got a real physical bunch, we're gonna be really good,” Green said.

The team has its sights set on a fourth straight playoff appearance as they prepare to kickoff against Decatur on Aug. 19.