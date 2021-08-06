WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Randolph Raiders

Let’s meet the 2021 Randolph Raiders.

After making the playoffs in the first year under head coach David Lloyd, the Randolph Raiders are hoping to make another postseason trip this year with a larger and deeper team.

Lloyd said the guys have really started to grasp his concepts this summer and he thinks that will result in a more physical product out on the field.

“I think we’re gonna be a little better up front, being able to run the football a little more when we need to, to grind out games and it win it there at the end of the fourth quarter,” he said. “So we’re really excited about our run game, getting Nic going.”

Raiders junior running back Nic Strong believes we’re going to see a more complete team take the field this season. Strong fought through injuries last year but bulked up this year, saying he’s got something to prove.

“I put up 700 yards in five games last year, so I mean, I’m hoping for at least 1,000 the first five games. You know, 200 yards all-purpose. It’s a big goal of mine to make all-state,” Strong explained.

Of course, the personal goals come as part of a desire to win and win often. Right now, the level of confidence is very high at Randolph.

Senior lineman Jack Wimberly said he’s seen what this team is capable of and a deep playoff run isn’t out of the question -- even for a team that’s never made it past the first round.

“I think we can do it, I really do,” Wimberly explained. “Best case scenario, state championship.”

The Raiders’ path to the playoffs starts against Elkmont on Aug. 20.