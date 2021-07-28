WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Mars Hill Panthers

Let’s meet the 2021 Mars Hill Bible Panthers.

Coming off their second blue map in four seasons, the Panthers dominated in their first 2A season. But head coach Darrell Higgins isn’t going to let the thrill of victory distract the Panthers from their goal.

“Last year is over, there’s really no way to improve on that, but we’ve got to start over,” he said. “We’ve got a new season, a new team, a lot of guys playing different roles and so we really got to improve from the start of the year to the end.”

It’s basically a fresh slate for Mars Hill with only one senior and a handful of juniors returning from last year’s championship effort. Even with a younger group and those with experience being asked to take different roles, Higgin said his team knows what’s expected of them.

“I just want to see them compete and go hard, make plays and play to win,” he said. “Don’t play scared.”

Sophomore Griffin Hanson said the Panthers are ready to lock in and face challenges ahead as they attempt to defend their title.

“Be focused on one goal and that’s winning the state championship. We all got to come together and do that,” Hanson said. “I'll do anything to win it again.”

Even with a different group taking the field this season, Higgins believes the momentum they’ve built will carry over.

“I think winning breeds winning and I think these guys understand there’s a standard to play to and they don’t want it to drop off,” the coach explained.

The Panthers will start this season the same way they started the last one, taking on Jasper.

They play Aug. 20.