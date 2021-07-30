WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Madison County Tigers

Let’s meet the 2021 Madison County Tigers.

After falling in the playoffs the last two seasons, the Tigers are hungry. First-year head coach Matt Putnam is bringing in a new system with a new philosophy.

“It doesn't matter, really, what you’re all doing in the past -- whether you’ve won state championships or you’re 0-10 -- it’s just what we do from now going forward,” he said. “Nobody’s looking back, everyone’s looking forward.”

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Case Watson said the level of intensity has picked up at practices under Putnam, something he feels is making the squad band together.

“It’s a big thing that’s gonna kind of boost the momentum and help everybody feel like we are a team,” Watson said.

Watson believes this group can make a deep playoff run, something the Tigers did most recently in 2019 when they fell in the third round. During Putnam's six seasons in Sylvania, the Rams made the postseason four times -- reaching the third round once.

“I've always believed that winning is about doing a whole bunch of things right,” Putman said.

“It’s not something you go out and do, it’s something that happens after the fact. So we just want to do stuff right and play hard.”

With guys stepping up to fill roles all over the gridiron, the Tigers will look to claw their way back to the top, starting on Aug. 20 when they take on Buckhorn.