WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Madison Academy Mustangs

Let’s meet the 2021 Madison Academy Mustangs.

Riding high into the 2021 season, the Mustangs' lone loss last year came against Northside in the second round of the playoffs. A majority of that 10-win squad is returning to the field, giving head coach Bob Godsey a more experienced and mature group to chase a blue map with.

“The fact that we’ve been together for two years, the majority of us, that helps, which has allowed us to build depth. I think we’re a little deeper team than maybe we were last year,” Godsey said.

While both expectations and confidence are already high, Godsey sees a lot of room for improvement every day. Seniors like Will Stokes already see a difference on the field, but their goal is still the same.

“I think our energy, intensity and focus are much better than last year. Cause I feel like we’re just coming into this season with wanting to go all the way,” Stokes said. “We didn’t finish where we wanted to as a team and we’re just looking forward to going much farther as a team this year.”

Last year the Mustangs outscored opponents by more than 200 points -- a dominance the team is hoping carries over.

“We got a chance to be really, really good. I'm not gonna hide that,” Godsey said. “The difference is not gonna be our talent level, the difference is gonna be our toughness -- both mentally and physically.”

The Mustangs will put that toughness to the test against Briarwood Christian on Aug. 20.