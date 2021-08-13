Clear
WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Hazel Green Trojans

The Trojans are hoping this season can be their first with a winning record since 2016.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 6:09 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 6:48 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Let’s meet the 2021 Hazel Green Trojans.

This year, execution is the key for the Trojans. With improved speed and strength heading into the season, Head Coach Joel Schrenk is feeling optimistic about this squad.

“I feel like our chemistry is good, our culture is good. COVID kind of set us back a bit last year but I feel like we’re finally getting to that edge where we’re starting to turn the corner as far as our team is concerned,” the coach explained. “Our attitude is better, our effort is better and again -- we’re just bigger, faster and stronger.”

There is a feeling within the program that the team is really a family this year. Senior linebacker Zack Hartwig said this is a team that is driven to succeed.

“We actually like want to win this year. You can like feel it in the weight room, on the field, in the locker room … it’s just a good place to be around,” he said.

“We all wanna be better, be better than whatever all the people have seen us play before. We want people to come watch us and know that we have a chance to win.”

The Trojans season starts against Mae Jemison on Aug. 20.

