WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Fyffe Red Devils

Fyffe Stadium

WAAY 31 is previewing 31 local football teams in 31 days.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 3:47 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Let's meet the 2021 Fyffe football team.

Fyffe has won three state championships in a row.

But football doesn't get any easier for the Red Devils.

"We are running a lot more since we don't have as many players as last year," Senior Austin Mulligan said.

Nearly 20 graduated from the 2020 title team.

"It's young but has the potential to be experienced," Senior Kyle Dukes added.

Senior Wing Back Will Stephens said the seniors have spent the summer making sure the team doesn't slack off.

"We have to be in the best shape we've ever been in and just play hard," Stephens said.

2021 marks Fyffe's second season in 3A.

"We are going to go out there and give it everything we've got. Win or lose, we will leave it out there on the field," Mulligan added.

Though the players may change, legendary coach Paul Benefield has remained at the helm for decades.

Under his guidance Dukes is expecting another magical season.

"Just play with a chip on your shoulder, give it your all, listen to what Coach Benefield says, he's usually right," Dukes said with a smile.

Fyffe starts its season Aug. 20 at Isabella.

