WAAY's 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Falkville Blue Devils

Let's meet the 2021 Falkville Blue Devils.

Why does Falkville lift weights listening to Tanya Tucker?

"Our kids are real unique," first year head coach, Seth Ward, said.

Ward lets the players control the aux and the atmosphere at practice.

"We do goof around a lot, but we hold each other accountable," Quarterback Caden Burnett said.

The junior QB is playing the position for the first time.

The Blue Devils will have plenty of new starters, since only two returned from 2020.

"I thought it was going to be a little rough, but our kids are doing a lot of work and I like that a lot," Burnett added.

Coming off an 8-3 and a new coach at the helm, Ward wants his team approaching 2021 differently.

"We're not really thinking about last year at all," Ward said.

The countdown is on for this team full of talent. What Falkville lacks in experience, they make up for with team chemistry. That component is why Burnett thinks they're ready for kick off.

"I think it's really going to show, and we're going ot show out this year," Burnett said.

Falkville starts their season Aug. 20 against Decatur Heritage.