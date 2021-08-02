WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Decatur Heritage Eagles

Let’s meet the 2021 Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Eagles.

The expectations are always high in Decatur where the Eagles have a tradition of making the playoffs -- playing November football every year since 2014. There’s no reason to expect this year will see the streak end.

“I think we’ll be a contender again. How good we’ll be, I don’t know, you gotta play the game,” Head Coach Steve Meek said. “It’s a fun group to work with 'cause they absolutely love to play. They love being around each other and they love to play.”

The Eagles are returning an experienced group, with the majority of the senior class having played together since freshman year. But ties run even deeper for quarterback Brayden Kyle and his receivers, with three of the four catching his passes since 7th grade.

“It makes it so much easier because I’ve been able to time how they run their routes -- because every receiver does it differently -- they have different speeds and how they do stuff and so through the years, I’ve been able to figure out just what they kind of do so I can put the ball where they need it,” Kyle said.

It seemed like the senior quarterback had things figured out last season when he recorded 53 total touchdowns, passing for 2,700 yards and rushing for more than a thousand. Kyle said he wants to prove last year wasn’t a fluke as the Eagles set their sights on their first blue map.

Their first test comes against Falkville on Aug. 20.