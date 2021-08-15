WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Buckhorn Bucks

Let’s meet the 2021 Buckhorn Bucks.

2015 was the last time Buckhorn fans watched a winning team and it was way back in 2005 when they last saw the Bucks grab a playoff win, but new head coach Matt Patterson is looking to give fans something to cheer about this year.

“We’ll be either here or we’ll be on a bus somewhere in a playoff game in November. That’s our expectations, that’s gonna be our standards,” he said. “I don't want to say anything less is not successful but we’re not gonna think of anything less.”

Even though the Bucks already have their sights set on the playoffs, Patterson said they can only be successful one game at a time.

“It's a one-game season. You only got to win one game at a time cause the game plan for this week will be a different game plan for next week,” Patterson explained.

Right now, the focus is on Friday and a matchup with Madison County -- a game that the Bucks have been eyeing since last season's 20-19 overtime loss.

“I'm looking forward to this game especially because we owe them one. Last year, they got us,” Bucks’ strong safety Tavian Moore said. “It shouldn’t have been the way it was. In my opinion, this year, we’re more prepared than we were last year -- new coaching, new way of doing things. I think we’ll be fine this year.”

With a more disciplined group, the Bucks are hoping to have a busy November. The road to the playoffs starts with the Tigers on Aug. 20.