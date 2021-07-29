WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Bob Jones Patriots

Let’s meet the 2021 Bob Jones Patriots.

Last year was the start of a new era for the Patriots with Kelvis White taking over as the program's head coach. But year one was not ideal for a Bob Jones team that won only three of 10 games.

The former Mae Jemison coach said things are different this year. Without the protocols from last season impacting bonding and practices, he feels they’re already in a better position.

“You know, last summer we were learning names being a new staff, then with the pandemic, so it was tough,” White said. “These guys are buying into what we’re trying to do as a coaching staff. We’re flying around, we’re having fun and we’re getting better.”

Miles ahead of where they were last year, White says there’s still a long way to go.

Even so, players like senior De'Angelo Davenport feel things are starting to feel normal and their confidence is growing.

“Last year, we didn’t really have a summer because of the COVID and everything so we really couldn’t work and this year we’ve really been working in the summer so I'm excited, it’s very exciting to see,” he explained.

Coach White said his team's biggest emphasis will be on effort -- but having fun is an aspect you can’t forget.

“Sometimes last year it didn’t seem like we were having fun but the fun is in winning,” White said. “So again, we just gotta continue to work, get better, improve on our technique and give great effort.”

The Patriots will look to start their first winning season since 2018 when they take on Buckhorn on Aug. 27.