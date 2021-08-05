Clear

WAAY'S 31 teams in 31 days high school football spotlight: North Sand Mountain Bison

Meet the 2021 Bison Football team!

Bison players haven't forgetton what it felt like to make history,

Winning North Sand Mountain's first region title last year.

"After that region championship I was just crying I was so excited," Senior Derek Bearden said. "It got me so hyped up."

Senior Tanner Boatfield wants that feeling again.

"It's going to be a real challenge to get back at it this year so we are going to have to keep working during the summer and keep getting better," Boatfield added.

The bar is set high for a younger team, but Boatfield said it's part of the new standard in Higdon.

"We're just crazy in the field house and stuff," Boatfield said.

Coach Keith Kirby played for the Bison. He's been there for the losses, but most recently those big victories.

The latter is what coach wants North Sand Mountain to be known for heading into 2021.

"We are just trying to maintain it," Kirby said. "We come in here every day trying to be the best we can be."

