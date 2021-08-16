WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Arab Knights

Let's meet the 2021 Arab Knights.

Arab High School football enters 2021 with a load of confidence following a 5-6 season that was plagued by injuries. The Knights return 14 starters between the offense and defense and welcome back 20 seniors to the roster. Leaving head coach Adam Gilbert excited for the new year.

"These guys have bought in and they love each other and they work and they want to outwork each other every day. I just think that's the special thing about it. It's not just that we have 20 returning seniors or anything like that, it's because they enjoy being with each other."

The excitement to play together is only growing after the Knights installed a brand new turf field this offseason.

"We're excited to play on it, it's a beautiful field it really is. I thought it looked great on paper and then when they laid it down and we took pictures on it last night it's drop-dead gorgeous."

Between the state of the art playing field and the team full of veterans starting quarterback, Ed Johnson says this season could be special

"We got a special group, really excited about what we're going to accomplish. (We're going to accomplish) Something this year that no other Arab team's accomplished."

The Knights begin their year at home on August 19th against Albertville at 7:00