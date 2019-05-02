WAAY31 obtains personnel file of Muscles Shoals elementary school principal who resigned

Through an open records request WAAY31 filed with the Muscle Shoals City School System we have obtained 98 pages of former McBride Elementary School Principal, Alan Willingham's personnel file.

On April 14, Willingham was placed on administrative leave for an undisclosed reason. On April 16, Willingham sent a letter to the board saying he would resign. In the file it does not specify why he resigned. Brian Lindsey, the Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent, said he does not comment on personnel matters and the school system has not publicly stated why Willingham as placed on leave then resigned.

Willingham's personnel file states he was a teacher for 13 years prior to being hired by the Muscle Shoals City School System in 2008. He was hired in 2008 to be the assistant principal at Muscle Shoals Middle School, according to the file. In 2011, Willingham then moved to McBride Elementary school to become the assistant principal there.

According to Willingham's personnel file he became the principal at McBride Elementary school in 2016. In 2018, Willingham signed a three-year principal contract and was paid $98,060.00 per year.

The file also includes Willingham's various degrees in higher education, training certificates, and other education certificates.

