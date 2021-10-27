WAAY 31 I-TEAM files records requests with state about accused killer's prison history

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM has filed an open records request with the Alabama Department of Corrections to get details on suspected killer Brian Lansing Martin.

Martin was out of prison after serving three years of a 10-year sentence for manslaughter when police say he killed a Sheffield police sergeant and another man. We know while in prison on the manslaughter conviction, he got in trouble numerous times for drugs and even caused serious physical harm to another inmate.

Brian Lansing Martin in Morgan County Jail Brian Lansing Martin in Morgan County Jail

WAAY 31 has requested narratives of these infractions to get more information on Martin's behavior while in prison. Due to these infractions, Martin had six months tacked back onto his sentence, but he requested that good time be restored using an ADOC restoration of good time form.

WAAY 31 wants to see who approved that and why.

Because of Alabama's good time law, Martin was able to get 75 days off his sentence for every 30 served. WAAY 31 had to write out a request on ADOC's form and attach a $25 money order with the form just to get it looked at.

As of last week, the request had been delivered. WAAY 31 called ADOC today to ask about the request, at which point officials said they had not checked their post office box yet but would send an email confirming the request.