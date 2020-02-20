Clear
BREAKING NEWS WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Victims sue for $25 million in Florence child sex abuse case Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Victims sue for $25 million in Florence child sex abuse case

Daniel Spurgeon is serving 25 years in prison with no parole after he pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 12:05 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Four of 11 victims in what Florence police call one of the most horrific abuse cases they've seen are now suing the state and their alleged abusers. 

On Thursday, four separate lawsuits were filed against the Alabama Department of Human Resources, Nancy Buckner (the Director of DHR), Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon, and numerous social workers for a 2016 case. 

Florence police charged Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon with hundreds of counts of child abuse, torture, and rape for abusing 11 foster kids they had in their care. 

In 2017, the WAAY 31 I-TEAM found complaints against the Spurgeons, yet DHR said they had no red flags. 

You can read more about this case here, here, and here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events