WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Victims sue for $25 million in Florence child sex abuse case

Four of 11 victims in what Florence police call one of the most horrific abuse cases they've seen are now suing the state and their alleged abusers.
On Thursday, four separate lawsuits were filed against the Alabama Department of Human Resources, Nancy Buckner (the Director of DHR), Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon, and numerous social workers for a 2016 case.
Florence police charged Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon with hundreds of counts of child abuse, torture, and rape for abusing 11 foster kids they had in their care.
In 2017, the WAAY 31 I-TEAM found complaints against the Spurgeons, yet DHR said they had no red flags.
