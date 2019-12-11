WAAY31 I-TEAM: Tennessee officials say LaJeromeny Brown was considered a 'violent felon'

The WAAY31 I-Team has learned a district attorney in Tennessee filed another motion to revoke and increase LaJeromeny Brown's bond because of his recent capital murder charge in Alabama.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing STAC officer Billy Clardy III in Huntsville on Dec. 6.

According to Tennessee court documents uncovered by the WAAY31 I-TEAM, Brown's wrap sheet started when he was just 17.

Court documents show Brown was the driver of a getaway car as his passenger fired shots at Chattanooga police officers in 1996 and drove away. Brown was charged with first degree attempted murder in the 1996 case but allowed to plead it down to assault. He was sentenced to work release or workhouse in the documents and on supervised probation for about 11 months.

Fast forward to October 2018 and Brown once again tried to hurt police officers by ramming their cars during a chase. He was arrested, then indicted in his most recent Chattanooga case in July 2019. Brown was allowed to bond out multiple times.

The district attorney, Neil Pinkston, did file a motion to revoke and increase Brown's bond in August 2019. That happened about 12 days after his indictment arrest, but nothing ever came of that motion.

According to the Hamilton County Criminal Clerks office, Brown did not have any bond restrictions, like house arrest, or restrictions leaving the state in this case.

A press release from Chattanooga Police updated Oct. 19, 2019, said Brown was a "violent felon" and stated he was wanted by federal authorities for probation violations. Brown has multiple Tennessee charges and federal charges in his wrap sheet.

WAAY31 asked Pinkston's office if it's their responsibility to put bond restrictions on violent suspects, prior to trial. They have not answered that question.