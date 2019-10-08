WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Alabama man charged with killing Tennessee woman and her son

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM is digging into the criminal history of an Alabama man now accused of brutally stabbing a woman and her teenage son to death.

Jermaine Agee was arrested Monday in the Nashville area. Nashville police said earlier that morning, he killed his ex-girlfriend, Mayra Garcia, and her 13-year-old son, Jayden Taylor. Police said Agee also stabbed Mayra's 16-year-old daughter, who's in critical condition.

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM uncovered that Agee has a three-page criminal record in Alabama and wasn't supposed to leave the state. His rap sheet consists of charges from attempted murder to robbery and theft in South Alabama, but it was his recent run-in with Huntsville police back in May that led to his probation officer filing paper work to have him revoked. Instead, the Autauga County judge in this case only kept him in jail for one day and let him continue on with his probation.

According to court documents, Agee failed to report to his probation officer in April 2019. He was then arrested by Huntsville police on May 21st for loitering and drug paraphernalia.

The documents say a woman Agee was with said they were hitting a crack pipe near a dumpster in Huntsville. The probation officer said in the documents, Agee should be sent back to the Department of Corrections and get a mental health evaluation because he had a history of drug abuse and schizophrenia and he had violated his probation. The state issued an arrest warrant for him to have a probation revocation hearing.

According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Agee was picked up in Nashville on August 3rd and brought to Autauga County, Alabama. That's where he served time for the robbery and theft charges, and why he was currently on probation.

Autauga County Judge Sibley Reynolds could have sent Agee to prison, which was suggested by the probation officer. Instead, the judge made Agee stay in jail for one night, according to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

We did call the Autuaga Metro Jail to see how long they held Agee. WAAY 31 spoke with a captain there who said he thought they kept him for longer than a day. He said he then had to check on something and the phone disconnected. WAAY 31 tried to call the jail back, but no one answered. We did leave a voicemail and are waiting to hear back from them so they can clarify how long they had Agee in jail.

On August 20th, Judge Reynolds signed a court order releasing Agee back on the streets and just continued his probation. According to Nashville police, Garcia had sworn out a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Agee last week, but because this took place in Tennessee instead of Alabama, the probation officer was not notified.

We have reached out to Judge Reynolds to find out why he didn't order Agee back to the Department of Corrections. We have not heard back from him.

Agee is behind bars in Nashville charged with murder and attempted murder.