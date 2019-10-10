WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Judge overrode parole officer’s recommendation for Alabama man now charged with murder

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM is hearing from an Alabama judge who let a man on probation continue to be on the streets. That man is now charged with double murder in Nashville and attempted murder.

Jermaine Agee has a three-page rap sheet in Alabama filled with violent offenses like attempted murder, which he pleaded down. He has charges of robbery and theft from Autagua County, too. Agee was let out of jail and put on probation in 2018 for the robbery and theft charges.

In May, Agee was arrested by Huntsville police for loitering and drug paraphernalia. Court documents say Agee was smoking crack behind a dumpster, and because of those charges, Agee's probation officer asked the courts to issue an arrest warrant for him, because he also failed to report to her in April.

Court documents show Agee's probation officer recommended to Judge Sibley Reynolds that he should go back to the Department of Corrections. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles told WAAY 31 Agee was picked up on August 3rd in Nashville and brought back to Alabama.

Judge Reynolds decided to keep him in jail for one night and continue his probation, according to Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles officials. Agee was released back to the streets on August 20th. He was also not allowed to leave the state because of his probation.

After calling Judge Reynolds for two days, he got back to the WAAY 31 I-TEAM. We spoke with Reynolds on the phone and asked him why he released Agee.

Judge Reynolds said he could not 'independently recall' the details of the case or why he let him out. He stated he hears about 500 cases like this a year.

We asked Judge Reynolds about Agee's Huntsville charges, which were clear probation violations. He said those charges, in his opinion, were not severe enough to send him to an overcrowded jail or prison. We then asked Reynolds why he went against the probation officer's recommendation. He said that is 'normal' to override a probation officer's recommendation.

Agee was arrested on Monday for brutally stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend, Mayra Garcia, and her 13-year-old son, Jayden Taylor. According to Nashville police, Agee broke into the family home and went room to room, stabbing the victims. Garcia's 16-year-old daughter was also stabbed, but the 8-year-old in the house escaped.

The children's biological father, Lewis Taylor, spoke with FOX 17 in Nashville. He told the reporter he's a former police officer and now lives in Arizona. When he got the call Monday, he immediately flew to Nashville to be with his surviving children.

"I'm just in shock," said Taylor.

He said his oldest daughter is still trying to recover from her injuries.

"She's got cuts everywhere, trying to walk, trying to do everything normally like she always do, she's hanging in there," said Taylor.

Taylor's family is trying to heal and cope with their losses, mourning a mother and child.

"Somehow she got pulled into that vicious monster," said Taylor.

Family members of Agee's told WAAY 31 they knew he was a danger and said he should have been locked up before the killings happened. Garcia had filed misdemeanor domestic violence charges against Agee last week, but because those were filed in Tennessee instead of Alabama, Agee's probation officer wasn't notified.

Agee now faces two counts of murder and one attempted murder charge in Tennessee.