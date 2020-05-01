Clear

WAAY31 I-TEAM: 124,000 Alabamians still waiting on unemployment benefits

The state said it's had 400,000 unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic.

Posted: May 1, 2020 6:26 PM
Updated: May 1, 2020 6:54 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Some 400,000 people in Alabama lost their job since the start of the pandemic. The state admits about a third of them are still waiting for their first unemployment check.

WAAY31 spoke with a cosmologist, a restaurant server, and a professor who are all struggling on different levels and still waiting for their unemployment check. The issues with the Alabama Department of Labor range from calls going unanswered, issues with the website, and lack of communication.

"I have tried to call them everyday," said Tuscumbia cosmetologist, Jenna Daniel.

Daniel's story is similar to restaurant server Aj Santos' story, "I tried over 150 times." Adjunct professor Richard Wallace said the same, "I called them 39 times."

The coronavirus cost all three them their livelihoods. Daniel, Santos, and Wallace told WAAY31 they all applied for unemployment between March 20th-March 28th. They are all still waiting on help along with thousands of other Alabamians.

"Trying to figure out how to stay a float has been nerve wracking because I've depleted all my savings," said Santos.

Daniel told WAAY31 she's getting to the point that she's worried about groceries. Wallace said for now he's okay but soon that won't be the case.

"If I can't access unemployment I'm not going to be able to survive over the summer," said Wallace.

Santos' claim was denied because it didn't list his most recent employer in Huntsville. He tried calling to appeal or fix it but gets no answer. Daniels and Wallace both applied and have gotten letters but they don't know if their claims are actually being processed.

"It's just been a headache like when I try to login it will say I make too much money which I don't so I don't know where they got that from," said Wallace.

Over zoom with a shared screen Wallace took WAAY31 to the site to show the issues he's facing. He logged in and put his pin number in and clicked various links on the page which lead to another page that said Error in big letters.

WAAY31 contacted the state department of labor about the issue.

"I haven't heard anything about the website crashing," said Alabama Department of Labor Spokesperson, Tara Hutchinson. She said she wanted to see the video clip of this happening so she could report it to their IT department. WAAY31 also asked Hutchinson about all of the other complaints.

Tara hutchinson is the spokesperson for alabama’s department of labor. I asked her about the list of complaints we heard from people.

"We understand there are still issues with our inquiry line we are working to modify that and make it more accessible," said Hutchison.

Even after contracting with a call center to add 100 people on the lines and reassigning employees to help with complaints, Hutchinson said there’s not much more the state can do because it's an overwhelming about of unemployment claims.

"Its tough all 50 states are experiencing the same thing. We're experiencing a tsunami of claims," said Hutchinson.

The department said it's considering bringing back retired employees to help in this unprecedented time. Time that's eating away at what money unemployed Alabamians have left and still waiting for the state to help.

"The system is broken," said Santos.

Daniel said, "Our state was not prepared to handle this amount of claims."

People will get their back pay for unemployment if and when they get approved. The department of labor said it's very important to log the earnings you've lost each week so they state can back pay you.

A few weeks ago the department of labor launched a claim tracker but this week as people went to check 4 other peoples sensitive information popped up. The department of labor posted on it's Facebook page saying it is aware of the breach and is providing the people with identity protection because of their mistake.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7294

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile105855
Jefferson88646
Lee39429
Montgomery3376
Shelby32012
Marshall3176
Chambers29521
Tallapoosa28518
Madison2274
Tuscaloosa2081
Baldwin1743
Etowah1399
Coffee1110
Walker960
Calhoun943
Houston904
Elmore862
DeKalb772
Marion756
St. Clair720
Morgan680
Pike670
Wilcox662
Lowndes651
Sumter642
Randolph624
Talladega612
Franklin580
Russell570
Greene551
Cullman550
Chilton531
Butler531
Marengo493
Jackson492
Pickens481
Hale472
Autauga444
Limestone440
Choctaw430
Bibb420
Dallas413
Barbour391
Lauderdale382
Blount370
Macon372
Covington361
Washington341
Clarke321
Coosa311
Colbert292
Escambia281
Dale270
Henry241
Clay211
Crenshaw190
Cherokee150
Winston150
Monroe131
Bullock130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Lamar110
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10735

Reported Deaths: 199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson261228
Shelby250747
Sumner62337
Bledsoe5940
Rutherford47411
Williamson4119
Out of TN2541
Wilson2534
Knox2285
Bedford1732
Hamilton15613
Robertson1480
Montgomery1462
Madison1351
Trousdale1231
Putnam1215
Tipton980
McMinn921
Cumberland741
Dickson720
Blount563
Fayette561
Lake550
Washington540
Sevier491
Sullivan491
Bradley491
Cheatham460
Hickman440
Greene442
Gibson431
Maury420
Macon403
Coffee360
Franklin361
Dyer340
Loudon330
Unassigned330
Hawkins302
Marion291
Grundy281
Anderson281
Weakley230
Marshall221
Smith211
Lauderdale210
Monroe201
Haywood201
Jefferson190
Hamblen182
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Cocke160
DeKalb150
Campbell151
Hardeman140
Henry130
Obion131
Lincoln130
Cannon120
Carter121
McNairy110
Scott110
Chester100
Humphreys101
Perry90
Giles80
Overton80
Polk80
Meigs80
Stewart70
Warren70
Henderson70
Roane70
Jackson70
White70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Benton61
Rhea50
Grainger50
Houston50
Claiborne50
Hardin50
Clay50
Sequatchie50
Decatur40
Wayne40
Fentress40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events