WAAY partners with Toyota and Chamber for Coronavirus Emergency Relief

The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis, especially for frontline responders and nonprofits.

Many local organizations are seeing higher-than-ever demand for their services, while also having to cancel the in-person fundraising activities that make their work possible.

WAAY is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give 5 for The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville

.

Take 5 to Give 5 is a giving campaign to help support nonprofits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.

Donations are now being taken, Take 5 minutes to Give $5, $50 or even $500 to support local nonprofits and frontline responders who are working to keep us healthy, safe and resilient during the pandemic.

To donate go to communityfoundationhsv.org