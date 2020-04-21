The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis, especially for frontline responders and nonprofits.
Many local organizations are seeing higher-than-ever demand for their services, while also having to cancel the in-person fundraising activities that make their work possible.
WAAY is partnering with Toyota and the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber to support Take 5 to Give 5 for The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville
.
Take 5 to Give 5 is a giving campaign to help support nonprofits in the greater Huntsville area who are serving on the frontline of the coronavirus response. The initiative is part of #GivingTuesdayNow — a global day of giving on May 5, 2020.
Donations are now being taken, Take 5 minutes to Give $5, $50 or even $500 to support local nonprofits and frontline responders who are working to keep us healthy, safe and resilient during the pandemic.
To donate go to communityfoundationhsv.org
Related Content
- WAAY partners with Toyota and Chamber for Coronavirus Emergency Relief
- Toyota extends production suspension because of coronavirus
- Toyota recalling 168,000 vehicles
- College program partners with local plants: Could Toyota-Mazda be next?
- Huntsville's Mazda-Toyota plant could have a new partner in Lexus
- Local chamber sends delegation to Japan to strengthen relationships with Japanese partners
- Monday at 6: WAAY 31, American Red Cross, Alabama A&M partner to help save your life
- Construction workers at Mazda-Toyota plant concerned about coronavirus
- Coronavirus cases confirmed at future Mazda Toyota plant