WAAY and Family Security Credit Union host Coats for Kids Nov 1.



Cooler weather means it’s time to bundle up. That can cause a hardship on families who are experiencing financial difficulties. That’s why WAAY 31 and Family Security Credit Union are teaming up for Coats for Kids.

This project will ensure that children throughout North Alabama will be kept warm through winter. You can help by donating a brand new coat at any Family Security Credit Union Nov 1 through Nov. 23.

For Family Security Credit Union locations, click here.