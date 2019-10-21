Clear
WAAY and Family Security Credit Union host Coats for Kids Nov 1.

New coats will be collected until Nov 23.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 10:27 AM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan


Cooler weather means it’s time to bundle up. That can cause a hardship on families who are experiencing financial difficulties. That’s why WAAY 31 and Family Security Credit Union are teaming up for Coats for Kids.

This project will ensure that children throughout North Alabama will be kept warm through winter. You can help by donating a brand new coat at any Family Security Credit Union Nov 1 through Nov. 23.

For Family Security Credit Union locations, click here. 

