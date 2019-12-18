WAAY I-TEAM: Prosecutor answers questions about career criminal charged with killing Huntsville officer

For the first time, federal prosecutors answered questions about a career criminal now charged with killing a Huntsville police officer.

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM has been looking into LaJeromeny Brown's long rap sheet and how he repeatedly broke terms of his supervised release, but prosecutors in Tennessee never tried to send him back to prison.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for North Alabama told WAAY 31 why Brown was on the street when police say he shot and killed Officer Billy Clardy.

"I don't think pointing any fingers at anyone in Tennessee does us any good. Now, and frankly, I think that they did their jobs to the best of their ability over there in Chattanooga," said Jay Town, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Town supported prosecutors in Tennessee with how they handled charges against suspected cop killer, LaJeromeny Brown. They never sent him back to prison even though he repeatedly violated his supervised release terms.

"Often times in violations of supervised release, it does not result in a return to incarceration. It just might mean stricter guidelines or just a reminder of the rules of probation. It doesn't always result in the revocation back to prison," said Town.

Brown violated his release by leaving Tennessee, missing drug tests, and still faces charges in Tennessee for assaulting a police officer.

"I don't know anything about the assault of a police officer. I have not heard that from anyone over there," he said.

Town does know about a violent home invasion where Brown was a suspect last year. He said it was Tennessee's chance to send him back to prison, but the victim would not testify.

"Understand that this could be the result that as we as citizens do not renew our social contract and cooperate with law enforcement," said Town.

The Eastern District of Tennessee, which prosecuted Brown, refuses to answer why it never tried to send him back to prison.

"We have an imperfect system that worked perfectly for Mr. Brown, but it's going to work perfectly for Mr. Brown again in a Madison County Circuit Court," said Town.

Brown continues to sit in the Madison County Jail with no bail. He is set to have a preliminary hearing in January.