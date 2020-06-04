WATCH: WAAY 31's live coverage of aftermath of downtown Huntsville George Floyd protest

WAAY 31 reporters stayed in downtown Huntsville Wednesday night to bring you the latest on the rally protesting the death of George Floyd.
The police and protesters clashed hours after the NAACP's peaceful rally came to an end.
WAAY 31 had live coverage Wednesday night of the aftermath of the downtown Huntsville protest.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Mobile
|2284
|118
|Jefferson
|1884
|103
|Montgomery
|1823
|43
|Tuscaloosa
|822
|16
|Marshall
|705
|9
|Franklin
|578
|8
|Lee
|558
|34
|Shelby
|522
|20
|Tallapoosa
|432
|66
|Butler
|419
|18
|Walker
|381
|2
|Elmore
|372
|9
|Chambers
|359
|26
|Madison
|346
|4
|Morgan
|298
|1
|Unassigned
|297
|2
|Baldwin
|292
|9
|Dallas
|287
|3
|Etowah
|262
|12
|Lowndes
|259
|12
|DeKalb
|257
|3
|Autauga
|239
|5
|Coffee
|239
|1
|Sumter
|228
|7
|Houston
|226
|5
|Bullock
|215
|6
|Pike
|208
|0
|Colbert
|187
|2
|Hale
|179
|9
|Russell
|177
|0
|Barbour
|177
|1
|Marengo
|174
|6
|Lauderdale
|169
|2
|Calhoun
|165
|3
|Wilcox
|154
|7
|Choctaw
|153
|10
|Cullman
|150
|1
|Clarke
|149
|2
|St. Clair
|131
|1
|Randolph
|128
|7
|Marion
|124
|11
|Dale
|123
|0
|Pickens
|121
|5
|Talladega
|117
|5
|Limestone
|108
|0
|Chilton
|105
|1
|Greene
|95
|4
|Winston
|91
|0
|Macon
|87
|4
|Jackson
|83
|3
|Henry
|81
|2
|Covington
|81
|1
|Crenshaw
|78
|3
|Bibb
|76
|1
|Escambia
|75
|3
|Washington
|72
|6
|Blount
|63
|1
|Lawrence
|51
|0
|Monroe
|45
|2
|Geneva
|44
|0
|Perry
|42
|0
|Conecuh
|41
|1
|Coosa
|40
|1
|Cherokee
|38
|3
|Clay
|28
|2
|Lamar
|26
|0
|Fayette
|16
|0
|Cleburne
|15
|1
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Davidson
|5429
|65
|Shelby
|5428
|119
|Trousdale
|1394
|4
|Rutherford
|1321
|28
|Hamilton
|935
|16
|Sumner
|931
|46
|Lake
|835
|0
|Bledsoe
|610
|1
|Williamson
|577
|11
|Putnam
|519
|6
|Robertson
|516
|5
|Tipton
|459
|3
|Wilson
|442
|8
|Knox
|436
|5
|Out of TN
|426
|4
|Bedford
|295
|4
|Montgomery
|283
|3
|Rhea
|214
|0
|Hardeman
|201
|0
|Madison
|173
|2
|Bradley
|161
|1
|Unassigned
|161
|0
|Macon
|158
|3
|Loudon
|157
|0
|McMinn
|144
|14
|Cheatham
|135
|0
|Fayette
|125
|2
|Cumberland
|119
|1
|Dickson
|118
|0
|Maury
|105
|0
|Sevier
|94
|2
|Blount
|93
|3
|Washington
|75
|0
|Coffee
|74
|0
|Monroe
|69
|2
|Wayne
|64
|0
|Gibson
|63
|1
|Sullivan
|60
|2
|Lauderdale
|59
|1
|Hickman
|58
|0
|Dyer
|57
|0
|Franklin
|54
|1
|Greene
|52
|2
|Unicoi
|48
|0
|Obion
|43
|3
|Hamblen
|43
|2
|Marion
|42
|1
|Anderson
|41
|1
|DeKalb
|38
|0
|Smith
|37
|1
|White
|34
|0
|Hawkins
|34
|2
|Marshall
|33
|1
|Lawrence
|33
|0
|Haywood
|33
|2
|Overton
|32
|0
|Cannon
|32
|0
|Grundy
|31
|1
|Henry
|31
|0
|Lincoln
|29
|0
|Jefferson
|28
|0
|Carroll
|28
|1
|Meigs
|27
|0
|Weakley
|26
|0
|Warren
|26
|0
|Perry
|24
|0
|Hardin
|22
|2
|Cocke
|21
|0
|Sequatchie
|19
|0
|Carter
|19
|1
|Johnson
|19
|0
|Jackson
|19
|0
|Polk
|18
|0
|Campbell
|18
|1
|Morgan
|17
|0
|Roane
|16
|0
|Crockett
|16
|2
|Humphreys
|15
|1
|McNairy
|15
|0
|Henderson
|15
|0
|Stewart
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|12
|0
|Chester
|12
|0
|Fentress
|12
|0
|Giles
|12
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Grainger
|11
|0
|Clay
|8
|0
|Houston
|8
|0
|Benton
|7
|1
|Moore
|5
|0
|Decatur
|5
|0
|Van Buren
|4
|0
|Union
|4
|0
|Pickett
|3
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0
|Hancock
|1
|0