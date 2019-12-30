In no particular order, here are some of the stories that got the most attention on WAAYTV.com in 2019:
Proposed bill requires drug test for food stamp recipients
The proposed bill aimed make drug tests a requirement for food stamp recipients. Read more here
Attorney: Madison County first court in U.S. to recognize aborted fetus as person with rights
The Madison County Probate Court recognized an aborted fetus as a person with legal rights. Read more here
Huntsville Police Department officer dies after being shot in line of duty
Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III was shot and killed while taking part in a drug investigation. Read more here
$4.1 billion of economic growth coming to Huntsville & North Alabama
You can find more information here
Decatur police seek suspect in Point Mallard shooting
The Decatur Police Department added an extra police presence at the park after the shooting. Read more here
Huntsville named 11th best place to live in America
Business Insider released its list of The 50 Best Places to Live in America Right Now, and Huntsville was the only Alabama city that made the list. Read more here
TVA is using all 49 dams to prevent flooding in the Tennessee Valley
TVA used its entire dam system in February to prevent flooding. Read more here
Florence man diagnosed with flesh-eating disease
A Florence man was treated for flesh-eating bacteria his family said was contracted in the Tennessee River. Read more here
Alabama A&M: Grad student found dead in student housing; murder not suspected
The Alabama A&M Student was found dead in a residence hall. Read more here
Family: Thanksgiving plans shift to funeral after Huntsville man charged in brother’s murder
The shooting left one brother dead, and his brother behind bars charged with his murder. Read more here
Related Content
- WAAY 31's Top 10 Stories of 2019
- WAAY 31's Top 10 Stories of 2017
- WAAY 31 I-Team: Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
- Erin Dacy says goodbye to WAAY 31
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Veterans Choice
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Protecting Patients
- WAAY 31 I-Team Investigation: Tianaa Dangers
- 'Attack Squirrel' owner talks to WAAY 31
- WAAY 31 sponsors local golf tournament
- WAAY 31 giving you an inside look at the 2019 NFL Draft