WAAY 31's Top 10 Stories of 2019

In no particular order, here are some of the stories that got the most attention on WAAYTV.com in 2019:

Proposed bill requires drug test for food stamp recipients

The proposed bill aimed make drug tests a requirement for food stamp recipients.

Attorney: Madison County first court in U.S. to recognize aborted fetus as person with rights

The Madison County Probate Court recognized an aborted fetus as a person with legal rights.

Huntsville Police Department officer dies after being shot in line of duty

Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III was shot and killed while taking part in a drug investigation.

$4.1 billion of economic growth coming to Huntsville & North Alabama

You can find more information here

Decatur police seek suspect in Point Mallard shooting

The Decatur Police Department added an extra police presence at the park after the shooting.

Huntsville named 11th best place to live in America

Business Insider released its list of The 50 Best Places to Live in America Right Now, and Huntsville was the only Alabama city that made the list.

TVA is using all 49 dams to prevent flooding in the Tennessee Valley

TVA used its entire dam system in February to prevent flooding.

Florence man diagnosed with flesh-eating disease

A Florence man was treated for flesh-eating bacteria his family said was contracted in the Tennessee River.

Alabama A&M: Grad student found dead in student housing; murder not suspected

The Alabama A&M Student was found dead in a residence hall.

Family: Thanksgiving plans shift to funeral after Huntsville man charged in brother’s murder

The shooting left one brother dead, and his brother behind bars charged with his murder.