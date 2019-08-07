WAAY 31’s Scottie Kay shows off her serve at Athens Bible School gym

The talents of WAAY 31’s Scottie Kay aren’t only in the world of journalism.
She’s also a pro on a volleyball court.
While reporting on the opening of Athens Bible School on Tuesday, Scottie kept hearing people rave about the new gym.
So, she kicked off her heels and gave it a test drive.
See the results below, and see her Athens Bible School story here
